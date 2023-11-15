Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
Middlesex County OPP have closed Elginfield Road (Highway 7) between Richmond Street and Wonderland Road.
Only non-life threatening injuries have been reported, but one person was taken to hospital.
OPP are asking drivers in the meantime to avoid the area, but did not say for how long the road would be closed.
