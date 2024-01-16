Non-profit organization PHSS facing growing need for their support services as it expands across the province

Sean Currie is one of the residents at 193 Clarke Rd. in London, Ont.

The 14-unit building is home to persons with varying disabilities supported by PHSS, a non-profit organization that provides care and supports across Ontario for individuals with medical and complex needs.

“It's 24/7 wrap around service, so there's someone always there to handle them and we take care of them both at home, but also when they go out into the community one of our support staff goes out with them," said Brian Orr, PHSS board chair.

For Currie, PHSS has provided him with a sense of independence.

"I really like it. It's like having my own home here," said Currie.

"Parents are always worried about what will happen to their dependant child when they're gone, and this is the answer," added Sean’s mother, Joan Currie.

Ten of the units at 193 Clarke Rd. have a mix of people from the wider community, including working people, retired persons and families. PHSS said this format is inclusive and provides a reciprocal relationship between the tenants with disabilities and the greater community.

"It creates that sense of belonging — the sense of being a part of something,” said PHSS Assistant Coordinator, Gerry Parnall.

"Their lives are often impacted just as greatly as the people we work for, because they than develop a sense of understanding, but more importantly often you see things like isolation and loneliness on their part change as well," added PHSS Senior Coordinator Stacey Sutton.

One of the community members, Helen Grant, who lives in one of the geared-to-income units at 193 Clarke Rd., said she’s developed a mother-like bond with Erica, a PHSS client.

“We're all like a family here, and I try to do as much as I can at this end, we're really close,” explained Grant.

PHSS is funded by the provincial government and organizational funding efforts, but it's becoming a challenge to find appropriate housing as the need continues to grow.

"Unfortunately government funding only covers the essentials, it doesn’t cover additional costs. For example the foundation has been able to purchase homes that we now can use to do that, they've also helped us a great deal with vehicles, because most of our people are wheelchair accessible,” said Orr.

The organization has been operating for 35 years and has now expanded to 70 locations across the province. To find out how you can get involved, you can visit their website.