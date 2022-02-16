Non-profits to pay property taxes on supportive housing units

Organizations that provide homes to the homeless say they’re suddenly on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in property taxes – and believe a change in legislation is the cause.

The change will leave organizations like The Mustard Seed forced to pay taxes they were previously exempt from because of its charitable status.

"Our job is to end homelessness. And this will prevent that from happening," said Dean Kurpjuweit from The Mustard Seed.

It was a message echoed from Edmonton's housing providers to city councillors Wednesday.

"Up until 2021, all of our supportive housing projects have been exempted from property tax. This goes back to 1989," said Right at Home Housing Society's Cam McDonald.

Now, groups like The Mustard Seed will owe property taxes on more than 60 subsidized and supportive housing properties next year. That includes the newly funded hotel retrofits, like the former Days Inn Hotel on University Ave.

"That's 85 units, I mean it would be a very, very large property tax," said Kurpjuweit.

City staff say it's not their fault. In a statement from the city spokesperson they say, "Making them taxable is not a policy decision or a choice to increase costs for affordable housing. It is the result of the requirement to follow provincial legislation."

"Right now there is ambiguity in the legislation," said Ward O-day'min councillor Anne Stevenson.

In recent years assessment review boards in both Edmonton and Calgary have ruled supportive housing properties cannot be tax exempt, because the non-profits that run them earn money through lease agreements.

"Can you imagine if all of my colleagues had to empty out their buildings because they couldn't afford taxation?" asked Carola Cunningham from Niginan Housing Ventures.

The tax change is putting future housing projects in jeopardy as well. The Mustard Seed is asking the city for $2.5 million to build 38 supportive housing units in the west end of Edmonton and that project is not financially viable if it comes with property taxes.

"Our margins are extraordinarily tight, as they should be. Our job is to invest in people, not in profits," said Kurpjuweit.

Many councillors agree that they can't allow taxes to slow down housing.

"We're looking at different tools we have in terms of some of the ways we can provide tax exemptions," said Stevenson.

But the city can only exempt the taxes it collects – about a quarter of the tax bill housing providers face goes to the province.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson