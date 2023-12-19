Non-Public Funds workers at Canadian Forces bases vote in favour of strike action

Non-Public Funds (NPF) workers at Canadian Forces bases in Ontario and Quebec have voted in favour of strike action as they demand a national pay grid to harmonize wages with federal public service workers.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) said in a press release Tuesday that NPF workers at Canadian Forces bases in Kingston, Ottawa, Petawawa, Valcartier, Montreal-St. Jean and Bagotville voted an average of 94 per cent in favour of striking as bargaining continues.

PSAC represents 10 bargaining units of and voting took place between Nov. 20 to Dec. 14. The union says they have been without a contract for over a year.

There are around 600 NPF workers represented by PSAC who support Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and their families by delivering various morale and welfare services including, health, fitness and recreational programs.

NPF employees are not National Defence or Treasury Board employees and have their own pension and pay system, collective agreements and terms and conditions of employment.

"Our members have made it clear they’re prepared to fight for better working conditions," said PSAC national president Chris Aylward.

"It’s time this government comes to the table ready to bargain to avoid labour disruptions to services military families rely from coast to coast."

PSAC says the Kingston and Petawawa bargaining units met with the public service employer, who signaled they were "ready to discuss" a national pay grid for all NPF members. The union says the workers are amongst the lowest paid federal public service workers and moving to a national pay grid would improve wages for members across the country.

A Public Interest Commission (PIC) report for the Kingston bargaining unit described the harmonization of wages for NPF workers as a "worthwhile objective" and said raising wages will not negatively impact the quality of services the workers can provide.

Members are in a legal strike position seven days after each unit receives the report. A strike is not an imminent vote to strike, but rather a symbolic procedure that backs support for the barraging committee.

"NPF workers provide critical services to Canada’s military members and their families, but they’re grappling with wages far below the rest of the federal public service," said June Winger, the national president for UNDE.

"These workers are demanding respect, and the solution is clear – pay workers fair and decent wages across the country."

Remaining PIC reports for Ottawa, Montreal-St. Jean, Bagotville, and Valcartier are expected to be completed in January. NPF units and the federal government will be meeting in early January 2024 to continue bargaining and discussions for a national pay grid.