Non-resident armed with rifle arrested in Downtown Eastside social housing complex

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly entered a social housing complex in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside armed with a rifle.

Authorities said the suspect doesn't live in the building, which is located near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue, but walked inside shortly after midnight and barricaded himself in a staff-only space.

Workers called 911 and members of the Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team rushed to the scene and took a suspect into custody.

In a news release, police said the man was arrested without incident and that "nobody was hurt” during the encounter.

The suspect, a Surrey resident whose name has not been released, is facing several firearms charges, authorities said.