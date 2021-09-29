Non-school board members not allowed to volunteer to coach public sports

The Waterloo Region District School Board is not allowing volunteers who do not work for the school board to coach in the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association until more work is done on its COVID-19 Vaccination Attestation plan.

The decision is causing confusion amongst volunteer coaches because the Waterloo Catholic District School Board is permitting volunteer coaches to participate in the District 8 Athletic Association.

“Help me understand why we would have different philosophies, for the same sport?” WRDSB trustee Kathleen Woodcock said during a meeting on Monday. “I didn't feel I got an answer regarding that.”

Also speaking at the meeting, board superintendent Bill Lemon said the public board and Catholic board sat down together to work on a return to sports plan to try to get on the same page when it comes to volunteers satisfying requirements and COVID protocols.

“We are in the process of building out a platform where our volunteers, all of our volunteers, not just football coaches, all of our volunteers would be able to comply with that requirement,” Lemon said on Monday.

Officials say there is still work to be done.​

“I’m not in a position to give a timeline at this point. As trustees have heard over multiple presentations there have been, substantial efforts to get our organization to the point that it is at this point,” Graham Shantz, coordinating superintendent for the WRDSB said.

CTV News requested more information from the public board, but we were told nobody was available for an interview on Wednesday.

“I don't know if we're going to have that process ready by the time football season starts,” Woodcock said.

Aaron Hardy, a volunteer football coach at Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School for the past eight years, said he is disappointed with the slow process.

“My whole life has got me where it is because of volunteers in the school system, and sports,” Hardy said. “We’re committed to doing what we need to do to get back on the field, whatever that policy might be.”

Fellow coaches said they help bring expertise to the field that students are missing out on.

“To rob them of a superior experience by, you know, excluding volunteer coaches who've had that experience, who bring that colour to their education, I just don't think it's right,” said Mike Estabrooks, a volunteer football coach at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School.

“You have more specialized positions and, ideally you need a guy at each position just to teach technique and keep the kids safe,” said Rob McMurren, a fellow volunteer football coach at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School.

Schedules for the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association have not been posted yet. Woodcock is hopeful that the school board will be quick with its process and welcome back volunteer coaches as soon as possible.