Non-stop flight to Frankfurt, Germany, coming to EIA next year
Starting next May, a German airline will offer direct service from Edmonton to Frankfurt, Germany.
Condor will launch the flight on May 26, 2023.
The airline will run the flights on Tuesday and Friday through the summer season.
“We are pleased to welcome Condor to YEG and be part of this exciting non-stop connection to Frankfurt,” said Myron Keehn of the Edmonton International Airport in a written release. “This new flight will help to propel and diversify both business and leisure travel and provide direct cargo access for Canadians and Europeans.”
Edmontonians looking to connect to other destinations will have more options with the new flight. The Frankfurt airport serves more than 300 flight destinations to 98 countries.
Condor currently flies out four other Canadian cities, Toronto, Vancouver, Whitehorse, and Halifax.
