Non-stop flights from London, Ont. to Edmonton soon available

Swoop Airlines is making its return to London International Airport with weekly flights to Edmonton, Alta.

Starting June 1, travelers can chose from four weekly, non-stop flight times.

“The increased flight frequency from Swoop is a good indicator of pent up passenger demand for flights from our airport” says Scott McFadzean, president & CEO of London International Airport. “We’re expecting many travelers will continue to take advantage of the convenient flight times, ultra-low cost fares from Swoop and an easy and comfortable experience.”

As demand for travel continues to grow, McFadzean also says London International Airport looks forward to the addition of more routes from Swoop in the near future.