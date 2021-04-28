'None of the options are any good': Saskatoon city council approves $6.2 million bike lanes on Victoria Avenue

On Monday, Saskatoon city council approved a plan to implement bike lanes that will run eight blocks from 8th Street to Taylor Street along Victoria Avenue.

Option 1 of having a bidirectional bike lane on the west side was tabled on Monday to be approved but the option was defeated by council. Instead council voted in favour of Option 4, which would protect street level bike lanes with parking along Victoria Avenue, costing $6.2 million.

Ward 6 Councillor Cynthia Block voted in favour of the more expensive option. She said there really was no easy option.

“To be frank, none of the options are any good and I think the one that was chosen preserves the parking for the residents and it also allows people to come to Buena Vista Park,” Block told CTV News.

She acknowledges the cost isn’t what anyone wants to spend but the other options were "worse" in her view.

Block said bike lanes are inexpensive to create but shrinking the medians in the middle of the road along Victoria Avenue is what is eating up a bulk of the cost.

"There are gorgeous majestic heritage trees on this street that no one wants to touch, and we won’t," Block said.

An online petition launched by residents in Buena Vista about this project has reached over 600 signatures. The petition cites the project will decrease property values and affect side-street parking in surrounding areas.

Linda Walker who lives in the neighbourhood said she’s torn, but adds the lanes will be safe for cyclists.

“I don’t think Victoria was the right stretch to pick to extend the bike lanes,” Walker said.

She added one of the selling points of Buena Vista is that it’s an older neighbourhood and the trees add value.

Steven Ross Smith bikes up and down Victoria Avenue everyday. He said it’s a great street to ride on and the additional lanes is a great idea.

He said motorists don’t give people a lot of room and that drivers aren’t aware of how big their vehicle is compared to cyclists.

"A bike lane definitely makes things safer for sure," he said.

While the bike lanes have been approved in principle, council is still awaiting funding to greenlight the project and construction won’t start for at least two years, according to Block.