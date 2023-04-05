'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill

Outrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.

Linda Beardy’s body was found at Brady Landfill on Monday afternoon. Winnipeg Police say she was not considered missing at the time of her death, but investigators are ruling her death as suspicious.

The news was difficult for Sue Caribou to take in, saying she believes the remains of her niece are at the same landfill. Her niece, Tanya Nepinak, was 31 when she went missing 11 years ago.

''She doesn't belong in the trash; none of us belong in the trash,” Caribou said. "I carry so much grief for my family members that did not get justice."

Caribou said she is glad Beardy was found - but the news resurfaces her own heartbreak for her niece.

''She has been forgotten because nobody mentions her name when it comes to these landfills."

Beardy is the fifth woman whose remains were found at - or believed to be at a landfill in Manitoba in the past year.

Lynne Groulx, the CEO of the Native Women's Association of Canada - says the 2019 MMIWG report's 231 calls for justice need to be implemented to save lives.

"Thousands, in fact, of Indigenous women that have been murdered or are missing in Canada with the conclusion of genocide in that report,” she said.

She says she was shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about how Beardy was found.

A rally for Beardy will happen Friday at 5 p.m., starting at Portage and Main and making its way down to city hall.

Caribou wants to see all of Brady Landfill searched for bodies.

''It’s very hard every day to live without closure and you wonder where your loved one is,” Caribou said.