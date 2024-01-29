Nor’easter brings heavy snow, closures, and cancellations to Nova Scotia

A nor’easter brought heavy snow, closures and cancellations to Nova Scotia Monday.

The storm moved into the region Sunday night and continued until Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings from Yarmouth to Sydney, as well as Pictou and Antigonish counties.

All schools across the province were closed.

Travel

Marine Atlantic cancelled its 11:45 a.m. North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing as well as its 11:45 a.m. Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing.

“We're seeing three to four meter seas in the Cabot Strait, winds that are up to around 80 to 90 kilometers an hour,” said Darrell Mercer, the corporate communications officer for Marine Atlantic.

"This year it seems like every single week we're losing a couple of crossings a week, which has an impact on our customers, and when the storm systems move out we try to move that traffic as quickly as we can."

Bay Ferries cancelled its 9 a.m. Saint John, N.B., departure as well as its 4 p.m. Digby, N.S., departure.

The Tancook Ferry suspended service at 1:30 p.m.

Kings Transit Authority in the Annapolis Valley closed all its routes just before noon.

Several Halifax Transit routes went on a snow plan around noon.

Several flights were cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Our winter operations team is working hard to keep the runway clear.



Confirm your flight status with your airline or by visiting https://t.co/N9OvqQFNKK before coming to the airport and

give yourself ample time to arrive at your destination safely. pic.twitter.com/YWUPRWCNXT

Power

As of 11 p.m., there were 6 active outages affecting 117 Nova Scotia Power customers.

Canada Post

Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert Monday for Cape Breton, Dartmouth and Halifax due to the weather.

Canada Post Service Alert for January 29: Red delivery service alert issued for parts of Nova Scotia



Today, there are no deliveries in the following regions due to snow and freezing rain:

· Cape Breton, N. S.

· Dartmouth, N. S.

· Halifax, N. S.



(1/3)

Municipal services

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) said curbside collection was cancelled due to the weather. Recovery collection will take place on Saturday.

Many municipal recreation facilities delayed opening.

The HRM said the overnight winter parking ban will continue to be enforced in both Zone 1 – Central and Zone 2 – Non-Central, from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Digging out

Frances Corbin, with cane in hand and walking through the streets of Halifax, said she was doing OK as she trudged through 15 cm of snow Monday morning.

“Fairly good, I’m slow but I’m making it,” said Corbin, who on days like Monday, pushes forward and takes it slow and steady, step-by-step. “Because I have severe arthritis."

Alex Mann was feeling a tad more limber. Mann runs in all types of weather and did not let the storm interrupt his routine.

“It’s been all right,” said Mann, who stopped his run to speak with CTV News. “Someone has already beaten down the snow a little bit, so it’s not so bad.”

Mitch Lalovic spent the morning shoveling, wearing shorts.

“I don’t know why I do it,” said Lalovic. “I’m probably burning more heat than the average human and I like wearing shorts.”

Meanwhile, Allan Robertson fired up his snow blower, but he quickly ran into some bad luck.

“It’s hard to do, it’s right on the border,” said Robertson, who shut down his snow-clearing efforts because the type of snow was too much for this machine. “It’s too wet.”

Blizzard-like conditions

It was the first significant snowfall of 2024 for Cape Bretoners.

“The older I get the less I like the white stuff,” said Glace Bay resident Shawn Bigley.

“I used to like it as a kid, but I’m not overly excited by it now.”

Cape Breton Regional Municipality plow operators focused on clearing the main roads first, before working their way to the side streets.

The wind created blizzard-like conditions in some areas and hazardous driving conditions.

“Clearly it's been a very difficult day on the roads with driving conditions,” said Christina Lamey, with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“We are mostly telling residents to try and stay off the roads and try to keep your vehicles off the roads, so the plows can do their work in clearing the streets.”

The CBRM says the overnight parking ban is in place.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.