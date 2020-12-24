Jolly old Saint Nick has checked his list twice and is ready to bring Christmas joy to all good children around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the men and women at 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay from tracking his journey and eventual arrival in North America.

Since 1983, the crew in North Bay has been the focal point in tracking Santa in Canada.

“I remember as a kid, I would stay up all night and even write letters to Santa Claus,” said aviator Stephane Jacques.

The crew of 21 Aerospace Control and Warning Squadron's Voodoo Flight are tasked with ensuring Santa and his trusty reindeer are safe when they enter Canadian airspace. The crew will be tasked with finding and tracking Santa using radar, satellites and infrared sensors.

“We didn’t have the track Santa website when I was a kid,” said Jacques “Now, I’m on the other end tracking Santa. It’s come full circle.”

Tracking began in 1955

NORAD started tracking Santa in 1955, when an ad directed children to give Santa a phone call directly. However, there was a misprint in the ad. Calls rang through to the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Centre. Operators gave children Santa’s location.

From there, the tradition began and was continued by NORAD in 1958.

“I’m a big believer in Santa Claus and the spirit of Christmas and even though this year we can’t be with friends or family, we keep the tradition going,” said aviator Diana Perry.

Santa Claus was given permission by all levels of government to come to town after being named an essential service provider. Americans and Canadians team up to make sure he arrives safely. But before they do that, the crew needs to make sure it is indeed the jolly elf and not a trespassing aircraft.

“When we see an unknown object in the air going very quickly, we’re going to alert our captain and let him know we have an unknown track,” said Perry.

Once he is located, Santa will be escorted by RCAF CF-18 jets from Bagotville, Que., and Cold Lake, Alta. They will keep a watchful eye as he delivers presents to the children.

Although NORAD has confirmed Santa is on his way later tonight, it's not exactly clear when he'll be in your area. So, excited children should be in bed long before his arrival.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website is live and is available in eight languages. It features Santa’s North Pole village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, and more.

There won't be as many people taking calls or in the operations room this Christmas Eve because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, those who wish to speak with the men and women on duty can call 1-877-hi-norad (1-877-446-6723) or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.