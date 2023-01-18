Nordic skiing recognized as an official high school sport in the Sault

It's been five decades since the last time Nordic skiing was officially recognized high school sport in the Algoma District.

Until now.

Kevin Magill and two other Algoma District School Board teachers -- and avid Nordic skiers -- are responsible for the change.

"It's extraordinarily popular,” Magill said.

“It's rising in popularity throughout this city, throughout this province."

The trio expects the sport to grow even more popular in the Sault.

A big reason for that is a partnership between the school board, Hiawatha Highlands and the Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club.

It allows those just starting out to receive free rentals on skis and poles.

Kate De Beer, who’s in Grade 9, is a competitive Nordic skier, having been on skis since she was a toddler.

De Beer said she is glad more people are taking an interest in the sport she loves.

“I think it’s a super great addition to high school sports,” she said.

“I really like that it’s inclusive and that they’re giving free rentals to all the people who it’s their first time and they haven’t got to experience it, and that’s it’s this accessible to people who have never been on skis in their life before.”

Both Gabriel Fournier and Alder Devries are new to the sport.

Fournier said he was surprised at what a workout it was.

“You know it’s a pretty good exercise surprisingly,” he said.

“It works out the whole body."

Devries said he's glad he took a chance on the sport.

"It’s kind of difficult to get the hang of, but once you get it it’s pretty easy to get into the flow of just going,” Devries said.

Greg MacLachlan is another teacher at the helm of Nordic skiing becoming a bona fide high school sport again.

He said he hopes the teenagers stick with the activity that's both economical and fun.

“(It’s) a sport that you can do well into your 70s and 80s,” MacLachlan said.

'EVERYONE FROM EVERY AGE GROUP'

“I ski at Hiawatha all the time and I see everyone from every age group, from little kids to elderly people skiing there. It’s a great way to be outdoors and stay fit and enjoy the winter.”

De Beer has competed at larger events like the Ontario Cup for Nordic skiing and is glad her sport is finally recognized at the high school.

Magill said there are many people across the city's four main high schools in the same boat, in that are now able to get some recognition for their hard work while at school.

“Those other competitions don’t make it into the high schools to recognize their achievements,” he said.

“So for someone who competes at the club level, it’s like an element of notoriety for them.”

The 60 athletes all have a chance to compete at the city championship in early February. Winners will face the best in northern Ontario the following week in North Bay.

After that, OFSAA will be held in Lakefield, Ont.