Nordstrom liquidation sales underwhelm Canadians as most items marked down 5 per cent

The first day of Nordstrom's liquidation sale began on Tuesday, but some shoppers walked away underwhelmed by the discounts.

Many locations saw shoppers lining up outside of stores, anticipating deep discounts, only to find that most items were only marked down a measly five per cent off.

A Nordstrom spokesperson told CTV News Toronto "select categories and products" have also been marked down up to 20 per cent.

Nordstrom announced earlier this month it would be exiting the Canadian market, closing all six of its Canadian department stores and seven Nordstrom Rack locations. The upscale retailer opened its first Canadian store in 2014, but after eight years, CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company couldn’t see "a realistic path to profitability" in the country.

The liquidation efforts only got underway after the company got approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday. Under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, the company is required to get court approval before it can liquidate.

In addition to merchandise, the company will also be liquidating all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment from its stores, while goods from third-party sellers were already removed last weekend.

The company had already closed down its Canadian online store earlier this month.

Around 2,500 employees are being affected by the closure.

Nordstrom's liquidation efforts are set to wrap up by late June.

With files from CTV News Toronto and The Canadian Press

Nordstrom really said yea we closing down but yall only getting 5% off ����

the sale so trash today, 5% off shoes and 20% of SOME boots at nordstrom

In case you wondered, I did not see any liquidation type sales at Nordstrom just a lot of disappointed faces today as I walked through main level

I’m at Nordstrom and the liquidation sale is a hilarious 5% off.



This is not what people here were expecting.

So a friend checked out #Nordstrom today on her break at work. What a discount. ������ pic.twitter.com/Fmv04GHDAw