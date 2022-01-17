iHeartRadio

Norfolk County barn fire under investigation

Fire crews put out hot spots in a Norfolk County barn. (Jan. 16, 2022)

Norfolk County OPP and fire officials are investigating a Sunday afternoon barn fire.

Emergency crews were called to Forestry Farm Road just before 3:30 p.m. and arrived to the barn full engulfed. The structure is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road was closed for the afternoon, but has since reopened.

