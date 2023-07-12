Norfolk County committee dismisses application for mayoral campaign audit

An application put forward by the former mayor of Norfolk County asking for an audit into the current mayor’s campaign finances has been dismissed.

The Municipal Election Compliance Audit Committee heard from former mayor Kristal Chopp and current mayor Amy Martin on Wednesday afternoon before making its decision.

In a public application, Chopp requested an audit of the financial disclosure of Martin’s 2022 campaign, saying cyber squatting was part of the campaign.

Cyber squatting is when a person or organization purchases an internet domain name of something they have no affiliation with, with the intent to sell the domain for a higher cost or block another person from using it.

Chopp’s application highlights four website domains using the name Kristal Chopp that were purchased over a two year span by Martin’s brother’s business. The application said for a period of time, the domains redirected users to Martin’s campaign site.

Chopp said those expenses weren’t listed in Martin’s public campaign cost list.

The committee deliberated for about 45 minutes in private before returning to dismiss the application.

The former mayor said her goal in all of this was to spark conversation about election practices – specifically around cyber squatting.

“None of this was to challenge the results of the election,” Chopp said in an interview with CTV News.

“To purposely block somebody from using their own name in a campaign and to purposely misdirect traffic to a campaign website, I think it sets a dangerous precedent.”

Meanwhile Martin said she had no involvement with any of the domains.

“There’s no merit to the allegations. That’s evident in my financial statement, the recording I provided, the audit that affirms my financial statements, and I believe it’s demonstrated through the decision the committee made today” Martin said.

The new mayor said it’s been a stressful process, but acknowledged the committee is there for a purpose.

“A lot of the information in the complaint form was written as fact, and so you need to trust the process and trust the committee,” Martin said.

“My priority now is Norfolk County and working for Norfolk County.”