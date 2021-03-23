A farmers' rally in Norfolk County saw over 200 tractors make their way through Simcoe, Ont. Tuesday morning.

The farmers are protesting COVID-19 protocols put in place by Haldimand-Norfolk Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai's Section 22 Order.

The health unit and farmers in the county have been in a year-long battle over quarantine rules for temporary foreign workers (TFW).

A year ago, Nesathurai put an order in place requiring TFWs to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, and ordered a maximum of three workers per bunkhouse, regardless of the building's square footage.

The other workers have to quarantine in hotel rooms paid for by the farmers.

On Sunday, Nesathurai added another restriction regarding workers' transportation from Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ont.

The new order says farmers can only pick up their workers in cohorts instead of a bus.

This means a maximum of three workers per vehicle and could require farmers to make multiple trips to Toronto to get their staff.

The farmers drove their tractors from outside of Simcoe to the Norfolk Fairgrounds where organizers spoke to the fellow farmers.

