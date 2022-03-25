iHeartRadio

Norfolk County man accused of luring minor over the internet

Provincial police have charged a Norfolk County man after he allegedly lured a minor over the internet.

Police say they were contacted on March 19 by a parent who was concerned after discovering inappropriate messages sent to their their child.

On Tuesday, OPP arrested a 25-year-old suspect and charged him with luring a person under 16 through telecommunication.

The accused will appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.

