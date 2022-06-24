Norfolk County OPP investigating after home invasion leaves one injured

One suspect is in custody and another is at large following a home invasion that left a resident injured and saw property stolen from the home.

According to a press release issued by Norfolk County OPP, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday, police received a 9-1-1 call for a home invasion located at a Thompson Drive address in Port Dover, Ont.

Police said that two individuals attended the residence and gained entry, after which the occupant was assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

The two suspects stole property and then fled from the home, according to police.

OPP, along with the canine unit and emergency response team attended the scene and took one of the suspects into custody without incident.

Police said they are in the area and conducting a search for the second suspect.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and was targeted.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate, and police said additional updates will be provided when available.