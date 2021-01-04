Norfolk County OPP are asking the public's help to make sure some presents get into the right hands.

Police took to Twitter on Monday and say they found a bag and wrapped gifts at an address in Port Rowan on Saturday.

In the images, the gifts wrapped in green paper can be seen with stickers that say 'hero 2', 'hero 3', etc.

Anyone who recognizes the gifts are being asked to contact the OPP.

Can YOU help the #OPP get these #gifts back to their rightful owner? The bag and various wrapped presents were found at an address in #PortRowan on Jan 2,21. If you recognize these items, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 and provide LP21000990.#NorfolkOPP @NorfolkCountyCA^es pic.twitter.com/Pb3rkbT2VA