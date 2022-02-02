Norfolk man charged with the murder of an infant: OPP

A 25-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with murder following the death of an infant in Port Dover in March of 2021.

OPP said around 2:20 a.m. on March 28, officers and paramedics responded to a medical incident involving a three-month-old child at a residence on Sunning Hill Drive.

The child was pronounced dead in hospital.

Following an investigation, police arrested Gerrod Richard Young on Tuesday and charged him with second degree murder.

The man is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Simcoe court on Wednesday.