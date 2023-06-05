'Normal' temperatures return to the London region

A much more seasonal week, temperature wise, is on the way for the London area.

The sunshine remains but temperatures will drop a few degrees to between 20 C and 24 C — the normal for this time of year being around 24 C.

Overnight lows will get a little bit cooler as well as the temperatures dips between 9 C and 13 C for the week.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Hazy. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Hazy. Low 11.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hazy. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 20.

Thursday: Sunny. High 20.

Friday: Sunny. High 24.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.