'North America is an unexplored market:' Greek soccer scouts searching for local talent

Soccer scouts from Greece's Olympiacos FC are at RIM Park in Waterloo for a scouting camp hosted by Olympiacos SC Kitchener this week to see what talent is available in the area.

Olympiacos SC is an affiliate of Olympiacos FC, which competes in the highest professional association football league in Greece. Through the partnership, the pro team has sent scouts to see if there are any players they want to begin training at a higher level.

“We actually want to give these kids an opportunity. This is what we like and this is what we strive for,” Michael Dogantzis, director of Olympiacos SC Kitchener said.

“We believe that North America is an unexplored market. North America makes up a lot of good players that a lot of scouts in Europe and all over the world have not seen yet,” Chris Solomos, operations coordinator for Olympiacos FC said.

It’s the first time the club has held a camp in Canada. According to Olympiacos SC Kitchener, the top two players will be invited to attend the clubs' academy in Greece.

“You’re showing your best to prove that I could do this and I’m worth it, so I want you to see what I can do,” Cian Sawyer, 11, a player in the camp said.

The camp is only for boys born between 2006-2013 this year, but it made an exception for one female player.

Next year, they hope to include both boys and girls and invite scouts for female pro teams.

“To open the European eyes to this direction even more,” Dogantzis said.

The club plans to make the camp an annual event and expand every year, inviting even more scouts from other international teams.

One of the scouts that made the trip to Canada is five-time Greek Champion and former Olympiacos back Anastasios Pantos.

Pantos said he’s impressed with the local facilities. Adding that Canada’s recent appearances in World Cups shows the red and white is growing as a competitor on the world stage.

“I see that Canada makes a very good effort trying to improve its soccer, and to be a country that would produce players,” Pantos said.

Pantos appeared in 132 Super League Greece 1 matches with Olympiacos FC over his career, along with five Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League games with the team. He said the life of a professional footballer requires hard work and dedication to get to that level.