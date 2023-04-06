North American Indigenous Games set to bring competition and culture to Nova Scotia

A milestone has been reached in the lead up to what’s being billed as the largest multi-sport and cultural gathering in Atlantic Canadian history.

“We are 100 days out from the beginning of the North American Indigenous Games,” says Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons, the Host Society chair for NAIG.

Roughly 5,300 Indigenous youth from 756 nations across the continent will participate in the week-long event.

These games were to be held in 2020 but were derailed by the pandemic.

“We will have 16 sports held at 21 venues. It is 50 per cent sport, 50 per cent of cultural experience, so participants and spectators can expect to see the sports and also come and enjoy some of the cultural offerings that we have to share with everyone,” says Kirkpatrick Parsons.

As with any major event, volunteers will play a vital roll in ensuring success.

About 3,000 volunteers are needed, and so far 2,700 have registered, offering 35,000 hours of their time.

“Honestly, we are looking for people who are open to learning, people who want to provide the best experience to all these youth and really show that Maritime pride,” says volunteer coordinator Laura Seaboyer.

The games are open to all spectators.

“People want to be an ally and that is the point of the event, to bring everybody together. We’re saving a seat for everybody,” Seaboyer says.

This will be the 10th edition of the North American Indigenous Games. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for July 16 at ScotiaBank Centre in Halifax.