North American Indigenous Games unveil 2023 medal designs

An eight-pointed star inspired by Mi’kmaq petroglyphs found in Bedford, N.S., will be featured on medals for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

The games’ host society unveiled the medal designs at an event in Millbrook First Nation, N.S., Tuesday.

“It makes me feel really proud and excited to see my designs come to life,” said designer Ella Scothorn, who created the initial design in Grade 6, and is now in Grade 9, in a news release.

“I was inspired by the Mi’kmaq star and its significance within Indigenous culture.”

In its tenth year, the games will take place in Halifax, Dartmouth, N.S., and the Millbrook First Nation in July.

More than 5,250 athletes, coaches and officials from over 750 nations from across Turtle Island (North America) will compete in more than 16 sports. Millbrook First Nation will host the 3-D archery competition.

The medals also include a symbol that represents the word “L’nu,” the Mi'kmaq term for Indigenous people.

Curved designs, common in Mi’kmaq culture, represent the things that grow and transpire when you follow your dreams, while a ribbon features the NAIG 2023 logo and “Kjipuktuk,” meaning “Great Harbour.”

“The determination for cultural excellence is the inspiration for the 2023 medal design,” said Tayla Fern Paul, a Mi’kmaw artist who adapted the initial design by Scothorn.

More than 100 designs were submitted. Nearly 3,000 gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded during the games.

Tuesday’s event marked six months until the games begin.

“We’re proud of these young artists for designing these medals that will be awarded to the winning athletes in July,” said George “Tex” Marshall, president of the 2023 NAIG Host Society, in the release. “The design truly captures the spirit of the Games and Mi’kma’ki as a whole.”

The NAIG Host Society says it is looking for 3,000 volunteers for the event. The group says volunteers will be screened and asked to commit to at least three shifts.

ECONOMIC SPINOFF

Winning the right to host the event is a bit like winning a gold medal.

“It’s going to be tremendous, especially the local economy,” said Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation.

Organizers note the competition represents the largest multi-sport gathering in the Nova Scotia’s history. Besides more than 5,200 athletes, coaches and officials, they’re preparing for thousands of spectators.

The event is six months away but already, a Best Western in Dartmouth, N.S., is nearly all booked up for that week.

“We have a lot of teams, athletes, parents, coaches already slated to come in at that time,” said Ron Miller, the hotel’s general manager.

Projected spinoffs are multi-layered and in the multi-million.

“We expect to have over $18 million in direct spending and up to $25 million in economic spinoff and that’s just what we know about right now,” said Patrick Sullivan, the president and CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce

The competition will play out of 21 different venues.

“Our community, we invested a lot of resources in our grounds, in our area, to support the archery component of these games,” said Gloade.