North Atlantic right whale seen entangled off New Brunswick
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says a North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing gear has been seen in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off New Brunswick.
The department says the entangled animal, which is one of an estimated 340 remaining in the world, was spotted by a research vessel Saturday, east of Lameque, N.B.
It says the whale is a 13-year-old male known as EG 4042, and it appeared to be carrying a long trailing line with no visible buoys.
The department says a marine mammal response team is standing by to help but was hampered by weather Sunday.
The type of gear and its origin are not known, but those details could be established once it is removed from the animal and further investigation is conducted.
Two right whale deaths have been reported in U.S. waters this year -- a 20-year-old male that was hit by a ship and a calf that showed no signs of vessel collision or entanglement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.
