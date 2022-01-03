North Battleford fire 'may be' suspicious: Sask. RCMP
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Battlefords RCMP responded to a fire on Monday where an initial investigation suggests it “may be” suspicious in nature.
RCMP were dispatched to an apartment building fire around 1:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford, a news release said.
According to the release, the building was “fully engulfed” in fire.
Residents were able to evacuate the building and several were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police are still working to confirm the safety of the residents and ask those who live in it and have not spoken to police to call 310-RCMP.
The Saskatchewan Safety Agency fire investigators are assisting in the case and ask anyone with information to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR resultToronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
'We're not very hopeful': Local teacher's federation wants more safety measures in place before in-person learning returnsWith public and private schools shifting to remote learning on Jan. 5, the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario for Waterloo Region hopes the time will be used to introduce more safety protocols in schools.
-
U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investorsA U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup. Holmes was convicted on four of 11 counts.
-
Did the coyote cull stop aggressive behaviour in Vancouver's Stanley Park? Here's an updateIt appears the cull targeting coyotes in a popular Vancouver park didn't put an end to aggressive behaviour entirely.
-
Skier rescued after breaking leg in avalanche on North ShoreA skier who was caught up in an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain Monday survived with a broken leg, according to North Shore Rescue.
-
Residents rebuilding after fire destroys apartment on New Year's EveA large fire tore through a Sherbrook apartment building on New Year's Eve, and now residents are picking up the pieces.
-
Local businesses react to new wave of restrictionsLocal business owners are frustrated with another round of restrictions coming into effect on Wednesday.
-
Families and education workers prepare for online learningFamilies found out Monday that their children are going back to remote learning, just 48 hours before they were set to return to the classroom.
-
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as plannedCanada's Mark McMorris is doing all he can to stay safe ahead of the Beijing Olympics -- which he expects will start as scheduled.