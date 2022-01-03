North Battleford fire 'may be' suspicious: Sask. RCMP

Battlefords RCMP responded to a fire on Monday where an initial investigation suggests it “may be” suspicious in nature.

RCMP were dispatched to an apartment building fire around 1:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of 102nd Street in North Battleford, a news release said.

According to the release, the building was “fully engulfed” in fire.

Residents were able to evacuate the building and several were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police are still working to confirm the safety of the residents and ask those who live in it and have not spoken to police to call 310-RCMP.

The Saskatchewan Safety Agency fire investigators are assisting in the case and ask anyone with information to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.