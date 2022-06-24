North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death

A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.

RCMP responded to calls of an injured person at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford just before noon on Wednesday, according to a police news release.

Emergency crews found 72-year-old Beatrice Geering dead at the scene.

Police have arrested and charged her son Walter Geering in her death. Geering faces one count of second-degree murder.

He was expected to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.