North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.
RCMP responded to calls of an injured person at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford just before noon on Wednesday, according to a police news release.
Emergency crews found 72-year-old Beatrice Geering dead at the scene.
Police have arrested and charged her son Walter Geering in her death. Geering faces one count of second-degree murder.
He was expected to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday.
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.
-
St. Jean Baptiste Day kicks off with a Franco-Ontarian flag raising in Greater SudburyJune 24 is St. Jean Baptiste Day, a day when francophone culture and history is celebrated.
-
Edmonton Garrison hosts first Pride march at Canadian Forces baseCanadian Forces history was made in Edmonton Friday as soldiers, family, and friends marched together in the first Pride parade at a military base.
-
Troubadour festival kicks off in BarrieThe Troubador Festival has returned to the shores of Barrie after a two-year hiatus.
-
Glencore Onaping Depth project to rely on electric vehiclesWork is progressing on Glencore's Onaping Depth Project, a new ore body deep underground that will replace two other mines coming to the end of production.
-
U.S. abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activistsThe end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents even as advocates of abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police sayMounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
-
'An absolute institution': Pollock's Hardware celebrates 100 years in the North EndThe celebration is on at Pollock’s Hardware Co-op as it marks 100 years in the North End.
-
New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the worldA recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.