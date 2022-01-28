North Bay airport receives $4 million from federal government

The federal government announced Friday morning it’s providing more than $4 million for the Jack Garland Airport in North Bay.

“The pandemic has highlighted the important role Canada’s local airports play in our economy,” said Nipissing-Temiskaming MP Anthony Rota.

“The Jack Garland Airport is a vital asset to sustaining the social and economic well-being of our community. Not only North Bay, but all of Nipissing-Temiskaming.”

The money will go to repairs and improvements at the airport, including runway and taxiway work, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife fencing.

Construction will start in early spring and be completed by September, airport officials said.

There’s also potential for growth at the airport.

“We are continuously looking at service for the airport and increased frequency for flights,” said Jack Santerre, airport manager.

“This work will maintain all the current flights we have and make it possible to entertain new carriers … But we need to have positive messaging in regards to air travel, and normal business levels for carriers to grow and expand.”