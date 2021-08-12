North Bay apartment fire sends one to hospital as a precaution
One person was taken to hospital in North Bay after a morning cooking fire at an apartment complex yesterday.
Fire crews were dispatched to 130 Worthington St. West at around 8:30 Wednesday morning.
A second floor unit was full of smoke. Crews had the flame under control within minutes.
All of the residents were evacuated and throughout the day,they will be able to return to their rooms.
A woman was looked at by paramedics on scene and she was taken to hospital as a precaution to inspect potential smoke inhalation.
"Fires like this are difficult for our fire department," explained North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whiteley. "We're working at elevations. Luckily this one was on the second floor. The higher you go up, the more logistics for us to get our equipment and remove people out of the building."
Fire crews will be on site to clear the floors of leftover smoke.
Whiteley is encouraging all homeowners to never their cooking unattended.
"Make sure you're always welcome watching what you're cooking," said Whiteley.
The estimated cost of the damage is not yet known.
