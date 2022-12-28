North Bay-area goalies cheer on hometown hero at the World Juniors

With the World Junior Hockey Championship now in full swing, the excitement about Team Canada is growing.

Despite a disappointing opening game setback against Czechia, North Bay and area hockey players are rallying behind the team as one of their own is a goalie at the tournament.

At a holiday hockey camp for goalies at Memorial Gardens, the inspiration runs high as hometown hero Ben Gaudreau is currently going for gold with Team Canada at the World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton.“It gives me inspiration to know everyone starts from somewhere,” said North Bay Ice Boltz U-13 Goalie Jada Horsman.

“They can all make it big as they get older."

Gaudreau, who hails from Corbeil, Ont. played in Canada’s opening match of the tournament and while Canada’s Boxing Day opening game ended in disappointment, losing 5-2 to Czechia. Gaudreau was pulled out of the net midway through the second period.

The goalies at the camp told CTV News they are hoping Gaudreau will be back between the pipes for another game for a chance at redemption.

“He'll bounce back. I know he will. He's a good goalie,” said North Bay Trappers AAA U-16 Goalie Jackson Curran.

“He has an ability to stay calm and collected. He has a lot of hockey IQ."

Curran had the opportunity to train with Gaudreau in the summer months on drills and plays. When he found out his friend made the cut, he was pumped for him.

“I was so happy for him. My buddies and teammates were happy too because they know we’re friends and right beside him you know is Connor Bedard right? I was happy for him," said Curran.

The local goalies have been following Gaudreau’s career with great interest as he started out just like them at participating at hockey camps and playing minor midget hockey before his big break in major junior and in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting.

"Growing up from a smaller town, over here we get no press and they say it's not possible for us to go big,” said New Liskeard Cubs U-18 Goalie Vincent Popkie.

“But this guy here has proven to us now that no matter where we come from, we can always make an impact and go somewhere."

It's that kind of inspiration and motivation they're looking at and using as many are chasing the same dream."Go Ben go! Go Canada go,” cheered Horsman.

Canada plays its second game Wednesday against Germany. However, Gaudreau is not expected to start the game.

Catch all the action on TSN.