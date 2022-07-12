North Bay area man charged with sexual assault

A 65-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting someone at a North Bay recreational facility, police say.

It happened June 1 at an establishment on Tupper Drive, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

"The accused approached the victim, who was initially unaware of the presence of the accused. The accused then committed two acts of unwanted sexual touching," police said.

The two are known to each other.

He was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Friday, more than a month after the incident.

"The North Bay Police Service will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim," police said.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

Support for survivors of sexual assault is available.