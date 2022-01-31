North Bay area photographer's picture gains popularity online

When a northeastern Ontario photographer was asked to take pictures as the Freedom Convoy 2022 drove through North Bay on Friday en route to Ottawa, she thought it would be a historic moment for Canada but had no idea one of her photos would be picked up by a U.S. magazine.

Anita Atta lives in Sundridge, just south of North Bay. She hadn't planned on being there, Atta told CTV News in a phone interview, but was asked by an Almaguin Highlands newspaper to take pictures of the transports and supporters in the Gateway City, so she cancelled her hair appointment.

"The energy was amazing. People were so happy, the joy and excitement were palpable," she said.

She said spent about five to six hours taking photos of what she said was a very unifying event and one picture, in particular, has caught a lot of attention online.

Atta's photo of Diana Manella riding her horse, Rain, down the street while waving a big Canadian flag has been shared hundreds of times and is going to be published in a U.S. livestock news magazine later this week.

Manella told CTV News in a phone interview she had been riding Rain in the centre median in Powassan for several days leading up to the convoy's stop in North Bay.

She said the supporter turnout was incredible.

"I have never seen so much peace, love and unity," Manella said. "I am so emotionally overwhelmed. So many shouts of freedom."

She said she continues to get support and encouragement online from people around the world.

Manella said she went to the protests in Ottawa over the weekend, but left Rain at home, saying there was "so much love, support and unity."

She plans to continue to go out riding with her flag when she is not working the night shift at a local manufacturer.

She hopes to see more people find creative ways to show continued support for the truckers and said her biggest message is "Canada needs to unite to come through this."