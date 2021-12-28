North Bay area snowmobile trails not ready yet, anxious sledders asked to wait a bit longer

The revving of a snowmobile engine is music to Bonfield Snowmobile Cub president Ken Prescott’s ears, but he’ll have to wait to hear that sweet sound. North Bay and area snowmobile trails are not quite ready yet.

“I’m anxious myself to start getting out. I’m 77 and I look forward to going out with the boys and having fun,” Prescott said.

“It’s just nice to be out there and hear the sound of your engine and be out there with friends. It’s always a lot of fun.”

A recent storm blew trees onto the trails and volunteers had to remove them. And there’s still not enough snow for the trails to be properly groomed and prepared.

“We’ve had a lot of wind damage in the last week so that knocked a couple of trees down,” he said. “But we’ve got a great group of volunteers out in Bonfield clearing the trees off and packing with their own snow machine.”

Prescott expects the trail system to be ready by mid-January. But that doesn’t mean sledders aren’t anxious to hit the trails. Over at Giesler Marine motorsports store in Powassan, snowmobile-related purchases have never been better.

“In the showroom we have 14 snowmobiles and outside and they’re all purchased,” said the store’s operations consultant Chris Loam.

“We’re waiting for people to get them. If you asked any dealer, they’d say their sales are better than they’ve ever been.”

Part of the reason is there’s a shortage of supply of parts and equipment to meet the high demand.

“The list is smaller to get snowmobiles and the parts are delayed or accessories are delayed,” Loam said. “You can only build so many so quickly.”

Once the trails are open, the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers that lake ice is not safe yet, drivers must not be impaired and they should watch their speed. OPP said officers will be on their sleds enforcing the laws on the trails.

Prescott said most of the trails are located on private land, which allows them to connect to each other. He said without the partnership with the landowners, the local clubs would not have the system they have.