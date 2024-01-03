North Bay-area suspect with four suspensions caught driving again

A driver was arrested Dec. 28 in Mattawa for driving while under suspension after a traffic stop on Valois Drive.

On Dec. 28 just before 5 p.m., a member of the Mattawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was patrolling when they observed a vehicle and driver that they were familiar with.

The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, 32, from Mattawa was charged with four counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, and allegation of breach of conditional sentence order.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Jan. 9.