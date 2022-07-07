North Bay armed forces base excited by news NORAD system will be modernized

The commander of 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay says he's thrilled the Liberal government is upgrading systems within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the next few years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the plan when he was in town Wednesday afternoon, meeting with soldiers and their families at a BBQ.

He said a previously announced multi-billion dollar NORAD modernization plan would affect base operations in the city.

“It has been decades since we stepped up in modernizing NORAD and I know the work you have done here and continue to do here is extremely integral to that,” Trudeau said.

Wing Commander Col. Richard Jolette said he is excited upgrades are coming to NORAD.

"His comments yesterday really felt genuine,” Jolette told reporters Thursday.

“The people here really loved having him here to see him and hear(ing) those words coming from his mouth."

In June, the federal government announced a six-year, $4.9 billion plan to upgrade and modernize continental defences.

"We are the base that executes the NORAD mission here in Canada,” said Jolette. “So it was great just being able to hear him committing to that and specifying that it is important and the vital point for NORAD.”

The new system will replace the North Warning System, a string of radar stations built in the 1980s to identify approaching Russian aircraft.

Canadian and U.S. military officials have warned for years that the equipment is outdated due to recent developments in long-range missiles and weaponry. It’s been a concern that has grown significantly in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The funding also includes new command and control systems, advanced air-to-air missiles and other capabilities.

"We want to ensure that it's up to grade and that it's leading edge,” said Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota.

“That's why it's so important to always have new technology. You don't want the enemy to have better technology."

The exact rollout in upgrading the systems is still unknown at this time.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what those actual tangible things will be,” said Jolette.

“It's not a tomorrow thing. It'll take place over the next weeks, months and years. It's a long-term strategy. But we’re really looking forward to what it actually means for us here in North Bay.”

The base currently employs 650 men and women of both the Canadian and American armed forces. Rota expects once the new system is in place, there could be a need to station more people at the base.

"I'm looking at an expansion at this base," he said. “We want to make sure innovation is in place and that it is (watching) the skies in the north.”

As for Jolette, he describes upgrade plan as a historic moment in Canadian Armed Forces history.

"A very important moment for Canada and the U.S," he said.