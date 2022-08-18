North Bay armed robbery suspect arrested

A 26-year-old from London, Ont., accused of armed robbery involving a firearm in North Bay on July 26 has been arrested in southern Ontario, police say.

Acting on an Aug. 16 tip from North Bay police, Niagara Regional Police Services found the suspect in the area of Montebello Park of St. Catharines shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.

In addition to the firearm-related charges in connection with the robbery, the 26-year-old has also been charged with:

Two counts of forcible confinement

Two counts of pointing a fire arm

Assault with a weapon

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

Disguise with intent

Failure to comply with release order

During the arrest, officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun inside a satchel being worn by the accused.

As a result, he is also charged with an additional five weapons-related charges.

North Bay police responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence in the 800 block of High Street that occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. on July 26. Three suspects forced their way into the home while holding a weapon, then stole items from the home and fled. One of the two occupants that were home suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information can contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009461 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara anonymously.

The accused remains in police custody pending a bail hearing to be held via video link on Aug. 18.

None of these allegations have not been proven in court.