North Bay artist displays work in Callander

Arlie Hoffman’s 'A Passage of Time,' is now on display at the Callander museum.

Hoffman is respected and well known for his work in the north and in particular, in the North Bay area.

The display includes work from as far back as the 50s with some recent pieces as well.

"The Early Years, were about 62 years ago, and I think I set my style already at that point, and I'm known as what they call as a self-taught artist," said Hoffman.

"I do portrait type and figurative work, it's really a whole repertoire of work."

It's the 15th year of art exhibits at the museum and staff said it's a great honour to have Hoffman’s work on display.

"You're seeing artwork from a pillar of the northern arts community, and there's a reason for that. His talent is just absolutely phenomenal, but as an individual and an artist, he's been so gracious with sharing his knowledge with other artists," said Natasha Waitr, museum curator.

"Just looking at the pieces themselves is just remarkable whether you were aware of him or not before."

Hoffman's exhibit will be on display until May 21.