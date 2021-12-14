North Bay assault victim dies, police seek upgraded charges

CTV News has learned North Bay police are looking to upgrade attempted murder charges after the victim in a Dec. 4 attack died in hospital.

Police have not released details about the victim, who died a week after the assault, which happened around 10:40 a.m. on Wyld Street downtown.

Two suspects, a 34-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were arrested on Dec. 5 at two different residences in the 500-block of Rose Avenue.

Police said the victim and accused were known to each other.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

With files from Eric Taschner, CTV News North Bay videojournalist.