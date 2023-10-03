North Bay assault victim transported to hospital with serious injuries
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay over the weekend.
The incident occurred on Sept. 30 when the 30-year-old suspect began a verbal altercation with the victim at a home on Worthington Street East.
“(It) escalated to a physical altercation in which the accused assaulted the victim,” said police in a news release.
“Police attended and placed the accused under arrest.”
The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening physical injuries.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.
None of the accusations have been proven in court.
