North Bay assault victim transported to hospital with serious injuries

One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sept. 30 when the 30-year-old suspect began a verbal altercation with the victim at a home on Worthington Street East.

“(It) escalated to a physical altercation in which the accused assaulted the victim,” said police in a news release.

“Police attended and placed the accused under arrest.”

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.