North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.

The ministry was notified March 3 of a worker's death at Kelly's Auto Glass on Cassells Street in North Bay, spokesperson Ciara Nardelli told CTV News in an email.

"It was reported a worker suffered fatal injuries when they were pinned under a vehicle," Nardelli said.

"Two orders have been issued to the employer."

Condolences from the community poured in on two social media posts made by the company about it.