North Bay Battalion goalie wins Goaltender of the Year trophy

Domenic DiVincentiis is the first North Bay Battalion goalie to win the Ontario Hockey League Goaltender of the Year award.

Coaches and general managers in the league vote on the winner of the Jim Rutherford Trophy, renamed after a former goalie in 2020.

"DiVincentiis put together the best statistical season by a goaltender in North Bay Battalion franchise history, leading the OHL with 36 wins, a 2.33 goals-against average and .919 save percentage," the league said in a news release Monday.

"His five shutouts were tied for the league-lead and he did not lose consecutive games throughout the entire season."

It is the second season 19-year-old DiVincentiis, from Bolton, Ont., has been in the OHL playing for the Battalion.

Last year, he was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in Round 7 and remains unsigned.

"To share this recognition with some of the best goaltenders in our league’s history is extremely exciting. This award, in my opinion, is a recognition and acknowledgment to the incredible support and encouragement I have received from my teammates, coaches, support staff, and fans with the North Bay Battalion," DiVincentiis is quoted as saying in the news release.

"Finally, I would like to share this award with my family, billet family and support network that has been with me every step of the way. Your love and support has been my greatest source of strength and motivation, and I am grateful for every moment we have shared together through my career to date on and off the ice."

Adam Dennis, the Battalion's general manager, won the award in 2006 when he played for the London Knights.

"Dom has given us a chance to win all season with not just his play but also his leadership. Since the day he came into our program he has been a tireless worker who is incredibly dedicated to his craft; this award is well earned," Dennis is quoted as saying in the news release.

"We look forward watching Dom’s continued growth on the ice as his legacy in the North Bay community continues to grow."

The six-foot-two inch netminder is the OHL's nominee for the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year Award, which will be presented June 3 during the Memorial Cup in B.C.

He will be presented with the OHL trophy, which has been awarded since 1988, in a ceremony on June 14 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

The Battalion is tied 1-1 with the Petes in the Eastern Conference finals with the next two games in Peterborough May 2 and 3. Their next home game is Friday.