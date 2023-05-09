North Bay Battalion lose Eastern Conference final in Game 7

The North Bay Battalion fell just short in its quest to become OHL champions for the first time in the team's history.

Monday night, the troops lost the deciding Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals 3-2 against the Peterborough Petes.

After playing a franchise-best regular season, it is the second year in a row the Battalion has been defeated in the finals.

Meanwhile, it is the first time in 17 years that Peterborough will play for the OHL cup.

The newest Bobby Orr Trophy winners will start their series against the London Knights for the OHL championship on Thursday in London.