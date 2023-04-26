North Bay Battalion moving on to the OHL eastern conference finals

Hockey fans are feeling good in North Bay after the Battalion secured a Game 7 playoff win in a nail-biter on home ice Tuesday night against the Barrie Colts.

The team is now off to the OHL eastern conference final.

It was a thrilling, sell-out night at Memorial Gardens as fans, decked out in green, cheered on the troops.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the third period didn’t stop North Bay as the team scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to secure the series with a final score of 3-1.

"What a wild run, back and forth, both teams played unbelievable hockey," said Battalion head coach Ryan Oulahen.

"The weirdest thing about it is, every team that scored first lost that game, so that was just another reason for us to stick with it, all the way through. Unbelievable third period and the big boys stepping up there in the third period and getting it done."

Josh Bloom plays forward for the North Bay Battalion.

"We have so much trust in our group. Denny has put together a team for this reason exactly, to go deep into the playoffs," Bloom said.

"I think we all stayed calm, trusted in each other and we found a result."

Fans that CTV News spoke to after the game were excited about the win.

"What a comeback! We’re going all the way," one fan said.

"That was such a good game! We love the battalion! Woooohoooo," another said.

The troops will now face the Peterborough Petes in the eastern conference final, with Game 1 in North Bay on Friday.