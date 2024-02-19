North Bay Battalion player suspended indefinitely after check from behind

An 18-year-old forward from the North Bay Battalion has been suspended indefinitely after receiving a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct on Sunday, the league says.

Jacob Therrien was ejected from the game and sent to the locker room after a check from behind six minutes and 18 seconds into the first period against the Saginaw Spirit.

The incident happened about 40 seconds after Therrien made a shot on net.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday morning Therrien is being suspended indefinitely as a result.

#OHL Disciplinary Action: North Bay's Jacob Therrien has been suspended indefinitely as a result of actions on Feb. 18th vs. Saginaw.

"The suspension in question will be reviewed further this week," said OHL communications director Josh Sweetland in an email to CTV News.

"There’ll be no comment until such time as a definitive ruling is issued."

The Spirit went on to win the game 5-3, scoring four goals during the five-minute power play.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca reached out to both the Battalion and the Spirit for comment on the incident, but neither would comment.

Therrien is from Courtice, near Oshawa, and is in his second season with the Battalion.

This season, he has played 52 games and has 34 points, including 18 goals and 16 assists.