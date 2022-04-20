North Bay Battalion preparing for OHL playoffs

Round 1 of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs begins Thursday, with the North Bay Battalion hosting the Ottawa 67's.

The troop claimed this year's OHL Central Division, but head coach Ryan Oulahen told CTV News the team's focus is now on the playoffs.

"We've been able to experience a lot of new things as a group this year and our message every time has been let's checkmark that and then we gotta' move on to the next," said Oulahen.

"I think that's the message here -- the regular season is over and it's a new task for playoffs that we're really looking forward to getting at as a group."

With only three players on the roster with playoff experience, the young squad is preparing just like it's any other game.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions, a lot of adrenaline for sure," said Dalyn Wakely, a first-year forward on the team.

"We are just going to try and handle that the best we can. (We have) a lot of young guys so I think the key for us will just to try and stay level-headed and play our game."

While it's on the players to win the games, the team said having strong support from fans will be key.

"I think having a good fan base in the first two games is going to be huge," said assistant coach Brandon Coe.

"Moving on to Ottawa, we will see what they have as well, but I think having home ice is huge and I know the fans are going to come out this year for us."

Puck drop for Game 1 versus the 67's is Thursday at 7 p.m.