North Bay Battalion ready for Eastern Conference final

The Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference Final starts Friday night in North Bay with the Peterborough Petes in town to take on the Battalion.

North Bay took all four games this year when playing the Petes, but each team has made several moves since their last meeting.

North Bay took out Barrie on Tuesday evening in Game 7 of the second round, while Peterborough beat the No. 1 ranked Ottawa 67’s in six games in their second-round series.

“They are going to be a challenge, they’re a really good hockey team,” said Battalion head coach Ryan Oulahen.

“But at the other side of it, we feel like we’re continuing to get better as these playoffs go, continuing to get healthy, gel as a team, some different things that we’re doing to mix things around … We’re best when we just worry about ourselves.”

Some Battalion forwards said they’re excited to have home ice advantage -- and to get the series going.

“Peterborough is a pretty good team right now, they’ve got so much talent in the O-zone. We need to prepare for that,” said forward Matvey Petrov.

“Two games at home, I think we’re ready, ready to rock.”

Game 7 hero Kyle McDonald scored the game-winning goal against Barrie.

He said the team can come out on top in this series and make it the OHL final versus either the London Knights or Sarnia Sting.

“Everyone is excited, we came off a huge win that Game 7, that really gets us up and gets us going even harder,” said McDonald. “Hopefully everyone is super excited. I know the boys are ready to go.”