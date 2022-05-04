North Bay beach name change is now official

Marathon Beach is the city of North Bay is now officially known as Shabogesic Beach.

City council unanimously approved the name change for the public facility after former chief, Michel Shabogesic in honour of the area’s First Nation heritage.

Shabogesic was a signatory of the Robinson-Huron Treaty of 1850 which led to the creation of the Nipissing First Nation.

Council in North Bay will now consult with Nipissing First Nation on details to erect a plaque with Shabogesic’s name at the beach site.