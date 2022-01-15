North Bay Brain Injury Association secures provincial funding

A fall, car crash, sports injury, or medical emergency - in the blink of an eye, one’s life can change.

Each year 150,000 Canadians are diagnosed with an acquired brain injury.

The Ontario government will provide funding to the Brain Injury Association of North Bay and Area as it continue helping patients who struggle with the effects of acquired brain injuries.

“People with acquired brain injuries tend to be isolated at the best of times,” explained the organization’s board president Tracey Poole. “When they’re out and about it can result in overstimulation.”

To further assist people in Muskoka, Nipissing, Parry Sound and Temiskaming who suffer from acquired brain injuries, the province will chip in $85,000.

“Our government values the hard work the brain injury team have put forward during the pandemic to ensure our community members that require support receive the assistance they need,” said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.

The money, which is coming from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund, will be used for a website facelift, to bring on a consultant to secure sustainable funding, and also helps with virtual programming, equipment and training for survivors.

Currently, the organization has one part-time and two full-time staff members..



“What we’ve been able to do is provide online support groups and online social groups,” said Poole.

There are between 30-50 clients use the association’s services. Poole says many people with acquired brain injuries struggle finding means of travel and a large portion of clients come from the homeless and vulnerable sector.

“Even higher percentage of those people became homeless after they acquired the brain injury and it’s from a variety of circumstances,” said Poole.

Poole says it can be difficult to find resources for brain injury survivors and that’s why organizations like this one are crucial in getting support to people who need it.