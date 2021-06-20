North Bay brewery launches beer to help support city's LGBTQ2S+ community

As part of Pride month, a North Bay brewery is once again partnering with the city's LGBTQ2S+ community by launching a special brew where part of the proceeds go back to the North Bay Pride group.

The beer is called ‘Real Love Golden Lager.’ It was launched back in 2019 and its overwhelming success convinced the brewery to bring it back.

"It's a golden lager. A nice crisp easy drinking malt-forward lager," explained Gateway City Brewery Co-founder Sully Sullivan.

50 cents from each can sold will go to North Bay Pride's committee to help off-set costs needed to run Pride events.

Each of the following years, roughly 2,000 cans were sold to the public.

"People sometimes question why we still need pride," said Jason Maclennan, North Bay Pride's Communications Director. "It's time now in 2021 to accept people for who they are and change world."

At the time the beer was launched, Gateway City Brewery was looking at ways it could support the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"We love the community and want to be inclusive and create an inclusive, safe space for everybody," said Sullivan.

"That's not just here at the brewery. We want to help promote that across the region, province and wherever we can."

Under normal circumstances, the Pride committee would be in the final stages of preparing for the Pride parade in July. But once again Maclennan says the pandemic has changed the plans.

"We were in talks with public health and we decided to wait until September in hopes that we can have some type of in-person event," said Maclennan. "Everybody is feeling really positive about that idea. It would be outdoors rain or shine. There will be no parade or march."

Maclennan says it warms his heart seeing the tremendous support from city council, the business community and schools raising the Pride flag.

"I've been in North Bay since 2009 and I've seen a tremendous change especially in the last five years," he said. "The support from the businesses has been incredible."

Gateway City Brewery says Real Love Golden Lager will continue to be on sale until the last can is bought out.